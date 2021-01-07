Ravencoin (RVN) Price Up 16.7% Over Last Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $117.02 million and approximately $20.46 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00109778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00039271 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00446997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,863,095,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

