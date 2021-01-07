Raymond James Analysts Give Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) a C$4.35 Price Target

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) has been assigned a C$4.35 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.03% from the company’s current price.

CVE SKE traded down C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$2.62. 258,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.20. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.