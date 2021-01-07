Raymond James Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $690.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $650.00 to $690.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s previous close.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.76.

Shares of CHTR opened at $624.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $654.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.67. The firm has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

