Raymond James Boosts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $40.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.63. 2,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,999. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

