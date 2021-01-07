Raymond James Boosts Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target to $33.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Veritex stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.05. 2,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.87. Veritex has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,334,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Veritex during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 214.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 270.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth about $265,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

