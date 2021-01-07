Raymond James Increases Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target to $17.00

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMAL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of AMAL traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.05. 98,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,154. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 310,700 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter valued at $863,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

