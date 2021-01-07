Raymond James Increases Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target to $17.00

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMAL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.
Shares of AMAL traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.05. 98,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,154. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 310,700 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter valued at $863,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
About Amalgamated Bank
Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
