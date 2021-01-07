Raymond James Raises Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Price Target to $32.00

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Get Hilltop alerts:

NYSE:HTH traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.90. 4,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $604.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter worth $4,115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter worth $205,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 22.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 6.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.