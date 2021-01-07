Raymond James Raises OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Price Target to $23.00

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OCFC. BidaskClub raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.94.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

