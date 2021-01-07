Raymond James Raises Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to $5.50

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $5.25 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 120.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF remained flat at $$2.50 during midday trading on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.