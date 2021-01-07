Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.67. Raytheon Technologies posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.20. 167,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,616,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.53. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.