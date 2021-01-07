RChain Price Reaches $0.0220 on Exchanges (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, RChain has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. RChain has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and $218,661.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00039205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.26 or 0.00282686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00028957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,020.03 or 0.02663584 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012583 BTC.

About RChain

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

