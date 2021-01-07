RChain (REV) Hits Market Cap of $10.56 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, RChain has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One RChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and approximately $230,044.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00311110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00032061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,044.65 or 0.02754436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

RChain Profile

REV is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

