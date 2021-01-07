RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) (LON:RDI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.28

RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) (LON:RDI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.28 and traded as low as $88.00. RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) shares last traded at $90.10, with a volume of 760,469 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 97 ($1.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £333.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L)’s payout ratio is -36.63%.

RDI REIT P.L.C. was incorporated in the Isle of Man on 28 June 2004 (Registered Number: 111198C) and was re-registered under the Isle of Man Companies Act 2006 on 3 December 2013 (Registered Number: 010534V).On 4 December 2013, the Company converted to a UK-REIT and transferred its tax residence from the Isle of Man to the United Kingdom ("UK").The Company holds a primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE").

