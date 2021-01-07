RealChain Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded up 41.1% against the US dollar. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $140,595.18 and $7,129.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00043020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00313317 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00032123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.26 or 0.02810387 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013252 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,356,973 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

