RealChain Trading Up 35.7% Over Last 7 Days (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar. RealChain has a market capitalization of $134,362.09 and $6,806.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00039253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00282217 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00028504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,017.94 or 0.02658465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012605 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,356,973 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

