Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Up 10.5%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.12 and last traded at $125.00. 312,844 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 266,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.48.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,819.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $11,462,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,246,000 after purchasing an additional 140,478 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.