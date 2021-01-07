Rebased Price Up 25.1% This Week (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Rebased has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rebased has a total market cap of $197,735.12 and approximately $130.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rebased token can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00108231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.26 or 0.00441108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00229768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051098 BTC.

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Rebased can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rebased should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

