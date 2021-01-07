Rebased (REB2) Price Up 35.8% Over Last Week

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Rebased token can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rebased has a market capitalization of $209,510.15 and approximately $138.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rebased has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00025423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00114404 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.51 or 0.00472048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049825 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00231974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00055529 BTC.

About Rebased

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Rebased Token Trading

Rebased can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rebased should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

