Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pfizer (PFE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE):

1/4/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – Pfizer was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/29/2020 – Pfizer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Pfizer was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/16/2020 – Pfizer was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

12/11/2020 – Pfizer was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Pfizer was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Pfizer was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Pfizer was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/19/2020 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Pfizer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Pfizer was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,282,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,506,855. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02.

Get Pfizer Inc alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.