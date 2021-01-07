Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2021 – Sterling Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Sterling Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/22/2020 – Sterling Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

12/17/2020 – Sterling Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Sterling Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Sterling Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2020 – Sterling Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Sterling Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of STL traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 333,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

