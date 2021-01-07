Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nevro (NVRO)

Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/6/2021 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $175.00 to $205.00.

1/5/2021 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2020 – Nevro was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $192.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Nevro was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

11/11/2020 – Nevro had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.69. The stock had a trading volume of 80,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,944. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $3,222,301.20. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,616. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 205.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at $570,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at $20,539,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at $3,239,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

