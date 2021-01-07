RED (RED) Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, RED has traded up 56% against the U.S. dollar. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. RED has a total market capitalization of $448,013.90 and approximately $19,278.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

