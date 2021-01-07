Redd Price Reaches $0.0011 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,162.12 or 0.99146997 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002171 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00055196 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

