ReddCoin Market Cap Reaches $47.24 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $47.24 million and $598,131.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $39,625.22 or 0.99758722 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00015882 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00256207 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.84 or 0.00452764 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00148141 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001782 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00038154 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

