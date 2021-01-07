Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Up 5.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) rose 5.4% on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $86.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Redfin traded as high as $72.71 and last traded at $71.91. Approximately 1,592,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,634,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.24.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDFN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,321 shares of company stock worth $5,840,912. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,150,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 573,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.08 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

