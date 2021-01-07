RedFOX Labs [old] Price Reaches $0.0146 on Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.27 or 0.00319707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,107.06 or 0.02871282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]

