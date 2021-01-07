RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Trading 5% Higher

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s stock price shot up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.59. 225,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 218,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDHL. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.61.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.57 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 219.39%. On average, analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 33,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

