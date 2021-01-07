reflect.finance (RFI) Price Up 22.5% Over Last 7 Days

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $8.59 million and $484,636.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00109778 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00446997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00233900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00051272 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.