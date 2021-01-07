Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Cut to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RF. Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

NYSE RF opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

