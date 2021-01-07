Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.
Shares of RF stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.
In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6,808.0% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
