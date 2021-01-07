Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of RF stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6,808.0% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

