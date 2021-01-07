Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE RF opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.