Regulus Resources Inc. (REG.V) (CVE:REG) Shares Down 0.9%

Regulus Resources Inc. (REG.V) (CVE:REG) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.07. Approximately 134,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 84,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82.

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Peru, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru.

