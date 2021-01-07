Ren Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $140.81 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Ren has a market cap of $329.22 million and approximately $140.81 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ren has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ren token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Binance, OKEx and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ren Profile

Ren is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,917,075 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, OKEx, IDEX, Huobi Global, Tidex, UEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

