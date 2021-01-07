Render Token (RNDR) Market Cap Reaches $12.39 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $12.39 million and approximately $6,833.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00040858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.00296031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00030456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.31 or 0.02752480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012669 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.