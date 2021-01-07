Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Trading Up 0.4%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY)’s share price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 10,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 11,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RNECY shares. Mizuho raised Renesas Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Renesas Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter.

About Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY)

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

