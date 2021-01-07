ReNeuron Group plc (RENE.L) (LON:RENE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.93

ReNeuron Group plc (RENE.L) (LON:RENE)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.93 and traded as high as $105.00. ReNeuron Group plc (RENE.L) shares last traded at $104.00, with a volume of 781,226 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.35. The company has a market cap of £60.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

