Renren (NYSE:RENN) Trading Up 10.2%

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 113,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 70,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

About Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

