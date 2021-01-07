Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.47

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.47 and last traded at $40.98, with a volume of 2538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,323,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,634.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

