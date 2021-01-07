Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0285

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Request has a market cap of $28.50 million and approximately $832,360.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, Gate.io and WazirX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.50 or 0.00299280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00031302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,098.01 or 0.02773021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012590 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, WazirX, Koinex, COSS, DDEX, Binance, CoinExchange, KuCoin, Huobi Global, Radar Relay, IDEX, Kyber Network, Gate.io, CoinPlace, GOPAX, Bancor Network, Coineal, Mercatox and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.