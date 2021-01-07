Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Malibu Boats in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MBUU. Truist upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Shares of MBUU opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 47.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,711,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

