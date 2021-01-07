Research Analysts Offer Predictions for McKesson Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of McKesson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

McKesson stock opened at $178.93 on Thursday. McKesson has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 15,252.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

