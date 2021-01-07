Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO):
- 1/5/2021 – Clear Channel Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/5/2021 – Clear Channel Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 12/25/2020 – Clear Channel Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “
- 12/25/2020 – Clear Channel Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/16/2020 – Clear Channel Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating.
- 11/11/2020 – Clear Channel Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1.10 to $1.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
CCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,317. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $794.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.
Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. Analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.
