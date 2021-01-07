Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO):

1/5/2021 – Clear Channel Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/5/2021 – Clear Channel Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/25/2020 – Clear Channel Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

12/25/2020 – Clear Channel Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2020 – Clear Channel Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2020 – Clear Channel Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

11/24/2020 – Clear Channel Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

11/18/2020 – Clear Channel Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

11/11/2020 – Clear Channel Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1.10 to $1.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,317. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $794.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. Analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

