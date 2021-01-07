Research Analysts Set Expectations for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $9.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.03.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

RIO opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,793,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $712,235,000 after acquiring an additional 266,443 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 625,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,787,000 after acquiring an additional 221,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,357,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,269,000 after acquiring an additional 190,884 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,452,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.