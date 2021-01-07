Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 7th (ARCH, LSPD, MELI, MMX, VBLT, VCRA, VERX, VIAV, VIPS, VIST)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 7th:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arch Coal is cutting production per needs and carrying out cost-control measures. Development of the Leer South mine will produce high-quality coking coal, which can help Arch Resources cater to the commodity’s demand among global customers. The company will benefit from its long term supply contracts. Arch Resources’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, increasing emission-related awareness is pushing back coal as an energy source in comparison with clean natural gas and renewable sources is hurting the company. The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and shutdown of coal-based power generation plants are also adversely impacting thermal coal demand. Arch Resources’ decision to terminate the thermal coal joint venture with Peabody Energy, will impact its prospects.”

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $1,808.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre is benefiting from strengthening online-to-offline offerings. Further, robust mobile-point-of-sale business and growing adoption of MercadoPago are contributing well to the total payment volume growth of the company. Also, increasing traffic and engagement rate by buyers on the company’s online retail platform is a positive. Growing penetration of managed networks is another positive. Additionally, rapid adoption of Mobile Wallet remains a major tailwind. Further, solid momentum across free shipment program is leading to robust shipments growth via MercadoEnvios. The company remains optimistic about its FinTech and logistics businesses. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, rising expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts are concerns.”

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$8.50 price target on the stock.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vertex Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication and manufacturing industries principally in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration and industry-specific solutions. Vertex, Inc. is based in Pennsylvania, United States. “

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viavi has a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics. It engages in targeted restructuring activities to consolidate its operations and better align businesses with evolving market conditions and investment strategy. Management expects growth in 2021 to be driven by the secular demand for 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing. The Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segment is benefiting from strong demand for 3D sensing and anti-counterfeiting products. Viavi has joined the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program. However, its operations are affected by seasonality patterns and supply-chain disruptions. The Network and Service Enablement segment is expected to be under pressure in second-quarter fiscal 2021 due to the pandemic. Forex woes and reduced end-market demand are other headwinds.”

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

