Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 7th (A, ABC, AGM, AMCX, AMX, ANAB, ANDE, ATNI, AXTI, BCPC)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 7th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Loews (NYSE:L) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RPC (NYSE:RES) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

