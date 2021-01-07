Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Insmed (INSM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) in the last few weeks:

1/5/2021 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

1/4/2021 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $51.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/1/2021 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2020 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Insmed is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Insmed had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.13. 12,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37.

Get Insmed Incorporated alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,651.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,800 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 49,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Insmed by 325.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 20.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 114,371 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.