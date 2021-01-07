Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pegasystems (PEGA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA):

1/6/2021 – Pegasystems is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

12/30/2020 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2020 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2020 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2020 – Pegasystems is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Pegasystems is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

PEGA stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.17. 4,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,447. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $140.89.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $225,011.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,313. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 30.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

