Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RGP traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. 443,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a market cap of $392.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.09. Resources Connection has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $16.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGP shares. TheStreet raised Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Resources Connection currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

