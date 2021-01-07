Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGP. ValuEngine raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

