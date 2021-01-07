Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Gap Down to $13.27

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.27, but opened at $12.38. Resources Connection shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 2,776 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $390.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.32 million. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

